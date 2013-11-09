Asked if he walked or was sacked he said that it was “a bit of both”.

“I was drinking heavily at the time and I was very young,” he said.

Speaking on Radio 4’s show Mastertapes in front of an audience at Maida Vale Studios, Williams reveals he was “incredibly depressed” in that period.

He recounts his time as a heavy drinker and how he was forced to go into rehab. He also recites a poem he wrote during the period to a former teacher who suggested he join the army when he was a schoolboy.

He says he wanted to write music for the band but was over-ruled by head songwriter Gary Barlow.

Mastertapes airs on Monday November 11 at 11.30pm on Tuesday November 12 at 3.30pm on Radio 4

