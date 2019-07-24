The duo were whisked away from the studio on Tuesday 23rd July along with fellow DJs Maya Jama and Jordan North, with a mysterious audio telling them that they will be taken to the Tower of London and given further instructions.

There, it was revealed that Grimmy and Greg were in on the whole thing, and the two escaped on a boat down the Thames, kicking off the 2nd annual Hide and Seek game.

Here's everything you need to know about Radio 1's Hide and Seek.

What is Radio 1's Hide and Seek game?

The game sees Grimmy and James hide somewhere in the UK, with listeners urged to find out where they are based on a series of clues.

Last year, the pair were in hiding for 22 hours and 40 minutes, before listener Faye managed to decipher that they were in Liverpool's Liver building after they had described her blue car while looking out of a window.

Watch the DJs' elaborate set up for the game below.

When did the game kick off?

The game officially began at 4pm on Tuesday 23rd July.

Even Niall Horan has got involved.

How can I play Hide and Seek?

You can play along by tuning in to Radio 1 and following its various social media accounts. On Wednesday, several clues were shared as to their whereabouts.

If you reckon you're onto something, you can text your theory to 81199 or tweet @BBCR1 using #HIDEANDSEEK.

What clues have been dropped so far?

First we got a glimpse into their McDonalds breakfast order, which didn't give a huge amount away. However, former One Direction star Niall Horan was clearly listening intently. He spotted that the people with the presenters were not Northern, suggesting that they are down south.

Then, they sent out a plane with a banner that read: EM F&TM WTP DK.

The Radio 1 Twitter account then confirmed that the following locations have been ruled out: Schools, hospitals, fire stations, art galleries, anywhere dangerous, Edinburgh, Bishop's Stortford and Liverpool's Liver Building (the same place they were found last year).