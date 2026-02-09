❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
5 everyday household items that are toxic for you – from dishwasher tablets to air fresheners
Scientist and broadcaster Mark Miodownik reveals the toxins that lurk in our homes.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Monday, 9 February 2026 at 5:01 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad