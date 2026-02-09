This article first appeared in Radio Times magazine.

Ad

Modern technology has allowed us to create homes of unparalleled comfort and convenience, but in doing so we have unwittingly exposed ourselves to invisible dangers through some of the products we buy.

These dangers originate from the chemicals created by talented scientists trying to solve human problems and deliver miracle materials, some of which have been shown to be dangerous to human health and the biodiversity of the planet. Here are five everyday household items to look out for:

Dishwasher tablets

Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) are chemicals with carbon–fluorine bonds, which give them properties such as non-stick, water-proofing and stain resistance in products like cookware, clothing, packaging and even dishwasher tablets. They gain these properties because the carbon-fluorine bonds are so strong that they do not chemically react with almost anything.

But they are so stable and inert it’s hard to get rid of them as there are few micro-organisms that can break them down – hence why they are called forever chemicals. Their prevalence means they end up in our food and water. Evidence is mounting that as the concentration in our organs increases, they can cause illnesses and even cancers.

Getty

Plastic food containers

Plastics are wonderful and versatile materials. In the form of packaging they make food last longer and so prevent food waste and reduce prices. However, during the manufacturing of plastics, additives are added to give them strength and durability. Many of these chemicals have been shown to have a detrimental impact on human health.

These include Bisphenol A (BPA), which interferes with the body’s hormones, affecting reproductive and metabolic systems. BPA acts like the hormone oestrogen, affecting the immune system – it’s also been linked to many other disorders. The EU has now banned BPA in all food-contact plastics, but in the UK it has only been banned for use in babies’ bottles. Avoid heating up food in plastic containers containing BPAs to reduce their ability to leach into the food.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Synthetic clothing

Another emerging problem with plastics is their ability to fragment and form tiny particles called microplastics. These fragments are often invisibly small and go unnoticed. They find their way into our food, drinks and even the air we breathe. One of the biggest sources of these particles are car tyres. The microplastics are produced as the tyres wear and are then washed into rivers and nearby land. The smallest ones are so light they become airborne and we breathe them in.

Other major sources are synthetic clothing, paints and packaging. It’s not yet clear how they affect human health, although experiments show that they create an inflammatory response in cells and tissues. Evidence is growing that they are accumulating in our bodies as well as nature, affecting the health of everything from plants to fish.

Getty

Air fresheners

Many very useful products in the home are manufactured using volatile organic substances (VOCs). These are carbon-based substances like solvents that have low boiling points so in a warm environment like a home, they become gases and are part of the air you breathe. Since many VOCs are toxic, there can be a significant health impact, especially for people with respiratory conditions. Long exposure to VOCs can come from cleaning products, paints, personal care products, carpets and furniture. Many VOCs, such as solvents and air fresheners, smell nice but are often dangerous, nonetheless.

Pet flea treatments

The active chemicals responsible for killing fleas on cats, dogs and other pets are insecticides such as fipronil and imidacloprid. They work by attacking the nervous system of the parasites. They are powerful and indiscriminate and can kill a variety of pollinators, invertebrates and aquatic life. They are banned for use in agriculture in the UK, but are still used in “spot-on” treatments.

Studies show that these chemicals are quickly spread around the home by pets, including on to their owners. The health risks are not well researched but there is evidence they are linked to diabetes and high blood pressure. If washed into rivers their impact on biodiversity is dramatic.

Mark Miodownik presents Toxic! on Monday 16 February at 11am on Radio 4.

The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe here.

Ad

Check out more of our Audio coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.