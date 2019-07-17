Taken from the band’s fourth album Eyes Open, Chasing Cars remained in the top 75 on the UK Singles Chart for 94 weeks after its June 2006 release and was the 14th biggest selling single of that year – but it never reached number one.

Frontman Gary Lightbody described the feat as “unbelievable” as he was presented with an award by music licensing body PPL.

“I'm not sure how that happened,” he told the BBC. “It's an emotionally open song and it's a simple song. But it's also unabashedly a love song, and we don't really have any others.

“The way it unifies an audience is the thing I most cherish about it. It's a beautiful moment every time you play it.”

Chasing Cars was the last ever live performance on Top of the Pops and was used to pepper several emotional TV finales including Grey's Anatomy season two and One Tree Hill season three which, who can forget, saw Hayley screaming on a bridge as new-hubby Nathan jumped into a river to save Rachel and Cooper from a drowning car.