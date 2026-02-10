Welcome to the new issue. We're well into 2026 now, which made me pause and wonder: have we really passed the quarter-century mark already? Time is moving so fast... Talking of which, this year marks our 75th anniversary of our longest-running soap opera. Yes, The Archers.

Ad

I grew up in a house without a television and the radio was a constant. That familiar theme tune drifting through our house signalled that dinner wasn't far off, as my mother always listened while making supper. Even now it can transport me straight back, hunger pangs and all, a reminder if needed of radio's enduring power.

The eagle-eyed among you will have noticed that we've changed our logo (or masthead, as we say in publishing) and you'll see it across the Radio Times app, website and pretty much everywhere else we pop up.

This is our first change in more than 20 years and one designed to ensure Radio Times looks as confident and distinctive as it always has, while drawing on the warmth and authority of our 1970s look. Let us know what you think.

Finally, don't miss our chat with Steve Rosenberg. His Panorama special is still on BBC iPlayer. Following a year in the life of the BBC's Russia editor, it's essential viewing for anyone who wants to understand events in that part of the world.

It's a long way from the homely pastures of Ambridge, but no less vital. Thank you, as ever, for reading.

The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe here.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

The hard man of football and film Vinnie Jones says he's a softie at heart – and embraced life in the country long before Jeremy Clarkson.

Lisa McGee's follow-up to Derry Girls focuses on female friendship and frights – with a touch of Scooby-Doo!

What is your favourite modern comedy? Our poll is now open, so make your vote count!

Did you know you can now order a previous edition of Radio Times magazine with our new back issues service?

Add The Archers to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.