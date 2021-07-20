Sue Perkins announced as next host of BBC Radio 4’s Just A Minute

Comedian and presenter Sue Perkins is to become the next host of long-running Radio 4 show Just A Minute ahead of its 87th series.

The former Great British Bake Off host will be the panel game’s new chair following the 2019 exit of Nicholas Parsons, who passed away aged 96 last year.

Perkins, who recently guest-hosted and has appeared on the panel 58 times, will be only the second permanent presenter on Just A Minute following the late Parsons’ 52 year run on the show.

“I’m beyond delighted to be asked to host this most legendary of shows,” Perkins said in a statement.

“Nicholas’ shoes are way too big to fill, but I shall bring my own shoes, and work my socks off in them to keep our listeners entertained.”

Parsons’ widow Annie Parsons added: “As the Minute Waltz fades away, I have no doubt that Nicholas would be delighted to know that Just A Minute will continue long into the future under the superb guardianship of Sue Perkins who fully understands and embraces possibly the most often repeated five words on TV or Radio; ‘Without hesitation, repetition or deviation’.”

The series sees long-time participants Paul Merton (Have I Got News For You), Gyles Brandreth (Celebrity Gogglebox) and other guests speak on a chosen topic for just 60 seconds without hesitation, repetition or deviation.

Over the last year, Just A Minute has seen various guest hosts chair the BBC Radio 4 programme, including Stephen Fry, Jo Brand, Nish Kumar, Lucy Porter, Tom Allen and Jenny Eclair.

Perkins first appeared on the show back in 2000 and has since appeared as a panellist over 20 times.

