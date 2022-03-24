LBC's Eddie Mair announces retirement after 40 years on air

The popular broadcaster will leave LBC in August 2022, on his four-year anniversary of joining the station in 2018.

Eddie Mair, host of LBC's weekday Drivetime programme, has announced that he will retire later this year after 40 years on the air.

In that time, the weekly audience for Mair's show has increased by 53%, to 1.1 million listeners.

In a statement, Mair said: “My only regret about LBC is not joining sooner. I’m having a ball and all things being equal would probably carry on forever. They love radio at Global and support it. But the one thing I don’t have on my side is time.

"Like many others, during COVID I had a rethink about life and in the summer of 2020 told my bosses and close friends and colleagues about my plans to leave. I’ve been at this for 40 years and I want to have a little time for me before I croak.

"So I will carry on as a devoted LBC listener but pass things on to someone new and I wish them all the best.”

Mair was born in Dundee and began his career hosting the breakfast show at Radio Tay, along with weekly phone-ins and news programmes. He went on to host Radio 4's PM for 20 years, and occasionally presented Newsnight on BBC Two.

In 2005 he was voted the fifth most powerful person in radio in a Radio Times Magazine poll.

James Rea, Global’s Director of Broadcasting & Content, said: “Eddie is a true legend of broadcasting with a hugely successful career spanning four decades.

"We are incredibly grateful for his outstanding contribution to radio and journalism, and, most recently, towards the phenomenal success of LBC, helping it to grow to become the UK’s number one commercial news talk brand.

"Such is Eddie’s dedication that he agreed to stay on at LBC long after he originally planned to retire – something that I am personally grateful for, as is everyone in the entire Global family.

"We respect what is a personal decision for him, we will miss him enormously and he will leave with our very best wishes for a happy and enjoyable retirement.”

This news comes after Andrew Marr recently joined LBC, to present new show Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Eddie Mair's show on LBC airs weekdays at 4pm on LBC and Global Player.

