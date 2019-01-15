Evans left the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show in December 2018 after eight years at the helm.

When does Chris Evans' new show on Virgin Radio start?

The Chris Evans Breakfast Show will air on weekdays at 6.30am on Virgin Radio, beginning Monday 21st January 2019.

Evans’ six-year-old son Eli appears in the trailer for the new show below, looking confused as he watches his father talking but can only hear static noises.

After pressing a button on his digital radio, Evans’ voice can be heard, and Eli explains to fans what they need to do if they want to listen to his “dad on the radio”.

In another, the whole Evans family get together with Love Actually-style cards explaining how to access the Virgin Radio Breakfast Show.

Evans will be joined at Virgin Radio by members of his Radio 2 team including Vassos Alexander as sports reporter and Rachel Horne on travel.

How to listen to Chris Evans' new show on Virgin Radio

Virgin has advised that listeners may need to re-tune their digital radio in order to find the station – most radios have an 'auto-tune' or 'auto-scan' function, but click here for more info.

The show will also be streamed live on the Virgin Radio website, and available through the Virgin Radio mobile app. Download for Apple devices here and on Android here.

Virgin Radio can now also be listened to via Sky Channel 0215 or Freesat channel 736