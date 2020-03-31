The workouts, called 10 Today, will consist of ten different routines, each one clocking in at ten minutes in length.

A new workout will debut every weekday on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra for the next two weeks, repeated every 15 minutes between 5am and 10am.

They will also be available as a podcast on the BBC Sounds app for those who do not wish to tune in live.

The short classes are aimed at people aged 70 and over, to boost wellbeing, mobility and balance during this challenging time.

Fitness instructor Terry Keen, 73, who created the series, said: "During self-isolation, I’m embracing the chance to stay active. As an older person myself I know that it's so important to keep moving, with the mobility and strength to take part in things, as opposed to just looking on.

"I hope we can inspire others to move more and simply feel better during this time!"

Heidi Dawson, Controller of BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra, said: "It is great that at BBC Radio 5 Live we can help bring these bite-size exercise sessions to people everywhere.

"They can be accessed really easily, whether people want to tune in live each morning or listen back when it suits them on BBC Sounds. I hope it gives lots of people a boost to their days."