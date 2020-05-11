A BBC statement outlining the initiative says the song could be one that has helped key workers through a tough shift, provided company to someone delivering food to vulnerable neighbours, or brought about a moment of escape in an otherwise stressful lockdown day.

As well as appearing on the special Your Desert Island Discs programme, some of the stories will be staggered throughout the rest of Radio 4's schedule - including Woman’s Hour, Today, World At One, and PM.

Mohit Bakaya, Controller of Radio 4, said of the special programme, “One of the reasons Desert Island Discs is so loved is that it invites us all to think about the role music plays in our lives.

"It can be a powerful friend during stressful periods and I want Radio 4 to capture the tunes that have helped the nation get through this crisis so far, whether they’ve provided joy, reflection or comfort, and the stories that accompany them.

“We hope many people enjoy thinking about and sharing their music of choice and that Your Desert Island Discs day is a moment for the nation to come together and hear each other’s stories, as well as experience some musical escape as listeners find themselves ‘castaway’ during this strange time.”

Meanwhile Lauren Laverne added, “At the moment we all feel a little more cast away than we might like to.

"It seems the perfect time to pass the microphone to our wonderful listeners and invite them to tell us about one special track and why it matters."

Listeners who would like to take part can do so by sharing their stories and songs by email to desertislanddiscs@bbc.co.uk before 16 May, or posting on social media using the hashtag #YourDesertIslandDiscs before 16 May.

