"We know so many struggle to get their voices heard so we want to invite you to get involved and share your experiences on 1Xtra," the station said on Twitter.

"How are you feeling right now? We want to hear from you about what's going on and what you've been saying."

On 25th May, African American George Floyd died after a white police officer in Minneapolis knelt his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, according to the criminal complaint, even after the 46-year-old could be heard pleading that he couldn't breathe.

More like this

The officer in question, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

The incident has led to protests across the US and the UK.

BBC Radio 1Xtra, a digital radio station which plays primarily urban contemporary and black music, is asking listeners to send in voice notes of their thoughts and feelings for an extended special hosted by Seani B and DJ Ace from 6pm until 8pm.

Throughout the day, 1Xtra DJs Dotty, Yasmin Evans and MistaJam will be picking a personal selection of tracks based on black empowerment, pride and identity for the station's playlist, the BBC said.

"This is a conversation that is long overdue," said DJ Ace. "It’s sad that it’s taken recent events to make it happen but I’m more than ready to help facilitate a platform for dialogue, a chance to vent pain and frustration and hopefully a catalyst to spark some change."

Other BBC stations are planning to focus on Floyd's death and the debate about race throughout the day, including Annie Mac's evening show, which will celebrate songs from black musicians.

Jo Whiley's BBC Radio 2 show, BBC Radio 6 Music and the BBC Asian Network will also be airing music to reflect on racism and black empowerment.

Advertisement

The 1Xtra Talks special will air today at 6pm on BBC Radio 1Extra.