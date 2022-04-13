Prince William joins Audible podcast series Climate of Change

The six-part series, Climate of Change with Cate Blanchett and Danny Kennedy, will see the Oscar winner explore eco-anxiety and optimism with environmental activist Kennedy, as the pair raise awareness of the emerging technological revolution with the help of some special guests.

Prince William is set to appear as a special guest on Cate Blanchett's upcoming podcast, Audible has announced.

"Throughout the series, Cate and Danny speak directly to visionaries and trendsetters who are making innovative strides to turn the tide on climate change, from the Navajo Nation in Arizona to the Australian Outback," Audible teases.

The Duke of Cambridge will be stopping by the podcast's second episode to give an exclusive update on his Earthshot Prize, having announced the winners last year, with an extended cut of his appearance available to watch on YouTube.

The Earthshot Prize ceremony aired on BBC One last October, with Prince William scouring the world for the brightest scientific talent before settling on 15 finalists who were competing for the chance to win a £1 million funding prize to go towards their work in repairing the planet.

On Climate of Change with Cate Blanchett and Danny Kennedy, the royal is set to provide updates from 2021 winner Takachar, as well as finalists Reeddi and Living Seawalls.

Other guests on the podcast include Don't Look Up director and Academy Award winner Adam McKay, singer-songwriter Imogen Heap, former President of Ireland Mary Robinson, social historian Rutger Bregman and professor and author Katy Milkman.