My Dad Wrote a Porno host James Cooper has revealed that the Belinda Blinked gang would love to adapt Rocky Flintstone’s for the big screen.

Advertisement

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the British Podcast Awards, Cooper – who presents the podcast alongside Jamie Morton and Alice Levine – said that the My Dad Wrote a Porno team brainstormed ideas for a film after airing their HBO special in 2019.

“So we did the HBO show a couple of years ago and we always talk about the movie version, we’ve got quite the cast coming together so that would be great but yeah, I mean who knows?

“I don’t know what the idea is, we’ve talked about loads of version of it. There’s got to be a way of doing this on the screen so you know, who knows. It’s definitely something where we’re like, ‘Could this happen? Or maybe it’s just better as a podcast.’ Who knows.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The podcast, which sees Cooper, Jamie Morton and Alice Levine read out extracts from erotic novels written by Morton’s father (who’s pen name is Rocky Flinstone), has seen the likes of Elijah Wood, Daisy Ridley, Dan Levy, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Stephen Mangan appear on the podcast so far – and Cooper has his eye on another potential guest.

“We heard the other day that Daniel Kaluuya listens, but these are always like, ‘Is this true?’ Someone once told me Adele listens and I’m like, ‘Is that true?'” he added.

“And we’ve heard on the grapevine another couple of people so there’s still people out there we’d obviously love to have on but they’re just crazy busy.”

Advertisement

The podcast, which first launched in 2015, is now into its sixth series, with the broadcaster trio narrating Rocky Flintstone’s sixth novel which is yet to be published.