When is season 6 of My Dad Wrote A Porno released?

Smash-hit podcast My Dad Wrote A Porno is officially returning, with more readings of Rocky Flintstone‘s unintentionally-hilarious erotic literature series, Belinda Blinked.

It’s been almost a year since broadcaster Jamie Morton, with the help of friends James Cooper and Alice Levine, last read from his father’s written erotica starring ‘sales director of pots and pans’ Belinda Blumenthal – however, that’s about to change.

The My Dad Wrote A Porno team announced that they’ll be back for both a Christmas special and a sixth season, featuring even more of the cringe-worthy, non-sensical descriptions we’ve come to expect from Rocky Flintstone (the pseudonym of Jamie’s dad).

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series of My Dad Wrote A Porno.

Will there be a season 6 of My Dad Wrote A Porno?

The My Dad Wrote A Porno trio announced via Twitter that they’ll be returning for a Belinda Blinked Christmas special as well as a sixth season, which will see the gang open up Rocky Flintstone’s sixth book in the series.

“Hey guys, we’ve got some very very exciting news, Belinda is coming back,” Jamie Morton eventually revealed in the video once the group overcame initial technical difficulties.

Alice Levine even penned a song for the announcement, singing: “Belinda’s back, she’s back for good. Belinda’s back, she’s so misunderstood. She’s the queen of pots and pans, she’s the queens of our heart and she’s back.”

My Dad Wrote A Porno Christmas Special 2020 release date

During the announcement, James Cooper revealed that the Christmas Special would be released in December 2020 – however, a specific date has not yet been announced.

My Dad Wrote A Porno season 6 release date

Alice Levine also announced during the video that season six, which will see the trio read Rocky Flintstone’s sixth novel in the Belinda Blinked series, will be released in 2021.

What is My Dad Wrote A Porno about?

My Dad Wrote A Porno is podcast which sees Jamie Morton read chapters from his father’s amateur erotic novel series, Belinda Blinked, while his friends James Cooper and Alice Levine provide a running commentary and react to the often awkward and cringe-worthy material.

Morton’s father, who stays out of the podcast, pens the series under the name Rocky Flinstone in a pavilion at the end of his garden.

The podcast first began in October 2015, and has aired five series, having been downloaded over 250 million times. The trio also filmed an HBO special based on their live tour, which aired in 2019.

Who appears on My Dad Wrote A Porno?

Writer and director Jamie Morton co-presents the podcast alongside BAFTA-nominated producer James Cooper and DJ Alice Levine, who is best known for having hosted several BBC Radio 1 shows.

Various celebrity fans have made guest appearances over the years, including Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda, Schitt’s Creek‘s Dan Levy, Emma Thompson, Daisy Ridley, Michael Sheen, Thomas Middleditch, Joe Lycett, Hayley Atwell and Stephen Mangan – to name but a few.

My Dad Wrote A Porno is available to stream on Acast, Spotify, iTunes and other podcast players.