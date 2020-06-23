Michael Caine to host new Audible podcast about infamous heists

Academy Award-winner Sir Michael Caine is to host a new podcast next month about remarkable heists around the world.

Heist with Michael Caine, a six-part Audible series, will see The Italian Job and Batman actor look at extraordinary heists and robberies from around the world.

From the Antwerp diamond robbery (the biggest in history) to the Transylvania University rare book heist, 87-year-old Caine will tell stories that “inspired some of Hollywood’s most-famous heist films” as remembered by the criminals, detectives and victims involved.

The series will be available for download on the Audible website from 7th July.

Caine said of the podcast, “Throughout my career I’ve been lucky enough to be involved in some of cinema’s most famous heists, but the true stories in this series are utterly astounding.”

“They really do mean it when they say fact is stranger than fiction – the ingenuity of the perpetrators, and the determination of those working to bring them to justice, is a marvel to listen to,” he said. “To amend a much loved phrase, this podcast’ll blow your bloody socks off.”

Caine, who appeared in Alfie, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Educating Rita, recently starred in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming spy thriller Tenet, which is set for release on 31st July 2020.

Heist With Michael Caine is available for download from Thursday 7th July on Audible. You can also sign up for a free 30-day trial on Audible and explore even more titles.

