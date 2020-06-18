Kim Kardashian signs deal for criminal justice podcast with Spotify

Kim Kardashian West, who is studying to become a lawyer, is already putting her legal knowledge to good use after it emerged that she’d inked a new deal to host a criminal justice podcast with Spotify.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star will also produce the podcast, which will cover issues ranging from the US criminal justice system to wrongful conviction – a topic she’s familiar with, having worked with The Innocence Project, and organisation that works with prisoners whom they believe to be wrongfully convicted.

Kardashian West previously narrated The Justice Project, a documentary that follows lawyers who seek to exonerate wrongfully convicted individuals.

Spotify’s latest signing follows a trend of true crime podcasts and documentaries gaining widespread following and popularity, with the likes of Serial and, more recently, Netflix’s Tiger King.

