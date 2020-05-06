Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: The Girl in the Fireplace revisited

In this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast, an unintentional David Tennant trilogy concludes with a look back at 2006’s The Girl in the Fireplace – because ahead of a new Doctor Who watchalong of the episode and on the 14th anniversary of its original airdate, it seems like the perfect time to catch up on an old favourite.

Written by Steven Moffat and starring David Tennant and Sophia Myles, the episode is remembered as one of NuWho’s best – but is it really that good? How well does it stand up to scrutiny all these years on, and in retrospect how much did it inform the later series?

We discuss all this and more – including the relative scariness of clockwork droids, the sterling PR job this story did for Madame de Pompadour and a few continuity errors – in this week’s conversation. But which of our hosts thinks this is his favourite episodes?

To find out, you can listen above – or if you want a different Doctor Who fix, you can check out last week’s podcast about another 2006 episode (School Reunion, title fans), vote in our latest series poll or read along with the latest series news.

Better hurry up though – as ever, time is ticking…

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021