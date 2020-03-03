Listen to Radio Times’s Soap Box podcast with all the biggest spoilers you can’t miss for 9th-13th March

RadioTimes.com has released its new edition of Soap Box, and it’s a big one this week, as our very own Johnathon Hughes and David Brown preview the most explosive spoilers set to air between the 9th and 13th March 2020.

This week, the soap experts discuss what’s coming for jailed Whitney Dean in EastEnders as well as Suki Panesar’s secret comes close to crumbling.

In Coronation Street, we’re getting ready to say farewell to Ali Neeson, but how will he go out? With a bang or a fizzle?

Emmerdale is about to get two newcomers, but the biggest one is in the form of DI Malone, the dodgy copper who’s going to have a big impact on the drama.

Meanwhile, Hollyoak’s Tony will have a big bombshell and we look forward to the Neighbours’ 35th anniversary, as Finn Kelly prepares to go on a deadly rampage.

