Back in February, Christina Aguilera did a brief impression of her 90s pop nemesis Britney Spears and the world said Gimme More. Just three months later, she has, appearing in an advert for The Voice (she judges the US version of the singing contest) where she does impressions of a host of artists, from Miley and Sia to Cher and Shakira.

But it's her mimicry of Miss Spears' Baby One More Time era that will no doubt catch the internet's ear – during their early years of fame the former Mickey Mouse Club stars had a rather Toxic falling out.