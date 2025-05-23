As a result he announced today that he will not be performing this weekend – cancelling shows in Manchester AO Arena tonight and Birmingham BP Pulse on Saturday.

Sharing a photograph on Instagram, he wrote: "To everyone in Manchester and Birmingham I’m deeply sorry but I am unfortunately going to have to cancel my shows there this weekend.

"I have contracted a respiratory infection and have been instructed to go on a strict 48 hour voice rest by the doctor to ensure no further damage to my vocal chords.

"I’ve been having the best time on this tour and I’m so sorry to let my fans down, I’m hoping to be fighting fit in a few days to finish this amazing 15 year celebratory tour with a bang."

Olly Murs. Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Assuring fans who have bought tickets that they'll be automatically refunded directly from their point of purchase within the next week, he signed off: "Sorry again for this, I love you guys and I think anyone that knows me knows how much I love being on stage and performing. I’m hurting big time."

The star is currently touring the UK with his 15 Years of Hits live show, but had to pull the plug on his performance at Glasgow's OVO Hydro arena after just six songs on Thursday night.

Olly apologised to his fans before leaving the stage after just 20 minutes, later posting a video on Instagram Stories, explaining he was feeling “run down” and was having trouble with his voice.

A raspy-sounding Murs explained: “Glasgow, firstly I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry tonight, I'm so sorry that I had to walk off after six songs and cancel the show. I’ve never done this in 15 years.

"Most of the time as singers, you can kind of get through it if your voice is not 100%, but I walked out tonight thinking my voice is great.

“I maybe felt a little bit run down, but I didn't think I couldn't do the show or I wouldn't have come out otherwise. So to walk off after six songs… as I said on stage, I'm so sorry.”

Olly Murs. Joseph Okpako/WireImage

The Troublemaker singer continued: “It just sounded rubbish, and it's unfair for you guys that spent all that money to come and see me. You deserve the best show, and me being at my best, and I'm so sorry from the bottom of heart, but hopefully I can recover from this.”

He later revealed that he was seeing a doctor that evening and is hoping to get better for his upcoming shows across the weekend.

The star noted that he will keep fans updated on whether or not they will go ahead, following doctor’s instructions.

He ended the video with: “Apologies from the bottom of my heart, but yeah. Gutted.”

His sold out show at London’s O2 Arena is currently still set to go ahead.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.