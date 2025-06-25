Now, with final details on the show’s production being cemented, more tickets could be dropping within the upcoming days.

In a new statement posted to their X account, the band have now announced: "As the shows are getting closer, Oasis promoters may be able to release a very limited number of additional tickets for sale once final sight lines are checked and the production is fine-tuned."

Liam and Noel Gallagher of Oasis, pictured 1995. Getty

The team added: "These final production releases will happen over the coming days. If you are an Oasismynet member, keep an eye on your inbox for an email from your regular Oasismynet or Ticketmaster correspondence address.

"Please double check the email is from the correct account before following links or sharing any purchase information."

The news comes after a chaotic sale process for the original available tickets, which shot up in price following a "dynamic pricing" initiative run by Ticketmaster.

The initiative sees tickets rise in price in line with demand at the point of sale, with the £135 tickets for Oasis shooting up to over £350 as fans scrambled to get hold of them when they went on sale in August 2024.

Liam and Noel Gallagher. Samir Hussein/Getty Images

It’s believed more than 10 million fans from 158 countries were in the queue attempting to get hold of the 1.4 million tickets available.

Parliament's Business and Trade Committee recently launched an inquiry into the process to "examine the use of dynamic and other forms of variable pricing by businesses, and how this impacts consumers".

Tickets bought on resale sites were going for an even more extortionate rate, and the band have warned that resale tickets not bought through Ticketmaster or Twickets "will be cancelled".

To add further trouble, many claimed their tickets were wrongly cancelled, as 50,000 sales were made void. A Ticketmaster spokesperson said: "Anyone who has been contacted and believes a refund was made in error has been sent a form to fill in for the tour’s promoters to review."

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.