Oasis 2025 Manchester concerts: Times, travel and latest news
As Oasis Live 25 continues, the Gallagher brothers are bringing it home with dates in Manchester.
It's their hometown shows – so you know returning giants Oasis are going to make these dates of their tour ones to remember.
With brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher back together, and even more surprisingly, getting along, the pair and their band are set to do a staggering five dates at Manchester's Heaton Park.
Five shows, 79,000 people a night, one massive memory that's sure to live forever in Oasis fans' minds.
Ahead of the concerts kicking off, here's everything you need to know – including how to get there, and what you can expect them to play.
Oasis 2025 Manchester concerts: When are they and what are the confirmed stage times?
Oasis will be performing at Heaton Park on the following days:
- Friday 11th July
- Saturday 12th July
- Wednesday 16th July
- Saturday 19th July
- Sunday 20th July
Gates will open from 3pm each day, and will run until around 10:30pm each night.
Stage times for the event are yet to be confirmed, but are likely to follow a timing roughly similar to what was in place at their first gigs at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.
These were:
- 6pm - 6:30pm: Cast
- 7pm - 7:30pm: Richard Ashcroft
- 8:15pm to 10:30pm: Oasis
How do I travel to Oasis's Manchester concerts?
Transport for Greater Manchester's Bee Network has given a lot of advice for those travelling in to see the band perform.
Due to the expectant crowds, the team have recommended you travel by tram to the event if coming from the city centre, getting on at Victoria on a Bury-bound line. All trams operate a contactless payment service so you don't need to worry about buying tickets.
Heaton Park tram stop will be closed after the event, so you will need to head to Bowker Vale to get back – but there will be stewards on hand to direct the crowds where to go and it's only a few minutes' walk from the park gates.
The last services run between 1:30am to 2am following the events.
The team have provided a tram network map, and will be sending updates via their travel alerts hub.
If you're driving, there are 24 Park and Ride spots in Manchester, though they recommend you use either Whitefield or Radcliffe if you can get a space.
There is no pick-up/drop-off points or onsite parking at Heaton Park – so please bear that in mind!
What's on the set list for Oasis: Live 25 in Manchester?
Set lists are subject to change, largely to keep things fresh for the performers and throw in surprises for fans who may be attending more than one show and know what to expect.
With the tour only just getting under way, no major shake-ups are expected but you never know...
The Cardiff set played out as follow – so expect something similar to the following:
- Hello
- Acquiesce
- Morning Glory
- Some Might Say
- Bring It On Down
- Cigarettes & Alcohol
- Fade Away
- Supersonic
- Roll With It
- Talk Tonight
- Half the World Away
- Little by Little
- D'You Know What I Mean?
- Stand by Me
- Cast No Shadow
- Slide Away
- Whatever
- Live Forever
- Rock 'n' Roll Star
Encore:
- The Masterplan
- Don't Look Back in Anger
- Wonderwall
- Champagne Supernova
You can get prepared by listening to the set list on Spotify here:
