Five shows, 79,000 people a night, one massive memory that's sure to live forever in Oasis fans' minds.

Ahead of the concerts kicking off, here's everything you need to know – including how to get there, and what you can expect them to play.

Oasis 2025 Manchester concerts: When are they and what are the confirmed stage times?

Oasis Live 25 Tour. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Oasis will be performing at Heaton Park on the following days:

Friday 11th July

Saturday 12th July

Wednesday 16th July

Saturday 19th July

Sunday 20th July

Gates will open from 3pm each day, and will run until around 10:30pm each night.

Stage times for the event are yet to be confirmed, but are likely to follow a timing roughly similar to what was in place at their first gigs at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

These were:

6pm - 6:30pm: Cast

Cast 7pm - 7:30pm : Richard Ashcroft

: Richard Ashcroft 8:15pm to 10:30pm: Oasis

How do I travel to Oasis's Manchester concerts?

Liam Gallagher AFP STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

Transport for Greater Manchester's Bee Network has given a lot of advice for those travelling in to see the band perform.

Due to the expectant crowds, the team have recommended you travel by tram to the event if coming from the city centre, getting on at Victoria on a Bury-bound line. All trams operate a contactless payment service so you don't need to worry about buying tickets.

Heaton Park tram stop will be closed after the event, so you will need to head to Bowker Vale to get back – but there will be stewards on hand to direct the crowds where to go and it's only a few minutes' walk from the park gates.

The last services run between 1:30am to 2am following the events.

The team have provided a tram network map, and will be sending updates via their travel alerts hub.

If you're driving, there are 24 Park and Ride spots in Manchester, though they recommend you use either Whitefield or Radcliffe if you can get a space.

There is no pick-up/drop-off points or onsite parking at Heaton Park – so please bear that in mind!

What's on the set list for Oasis: Live 25 in Manchester?

Noel Gallagher Samir Hussein/WireImage

Set lists are subject to change, largely to keep things fresh for the performers and throw in surprises for fans who may be attending more than one show and know what to expect.

With the tour only just getting under way, no major shake-ups are expected but you never know...

The Cardiff set played out as follow – so expect something similar to the following:

Hello

Acquiesce

Morning Glory

Some Might Say

Bring It On Down

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Fade Away

Supersonic

Roll With It

Talk Tonight

Half the World Away

Little by Little

D'You Know What I Mean?

Stand by Me

Cast No Shadow

Slide Away

Whatever

Live Forever

Rock 'n' Roll Star

Encore:

The Masterplan

Don't Look Back in Anger

Wonderwall

Champagne Supernova

You can get prepared by listening to the set list on Spotify here:

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.