With the tour not being given an official name, Lana is keeping the mystery going around her upcoming album, which has gone through multiple changes since its announcement.

However, that's not stopping her releasing music from the record, which is proving to be her most anticipated yet, and fans can expect performances of new music on the tour, too.

So what songs will Lana be performing across the upcoming tour dates?

Here's what you can expect from Lana Del Rey as she performs across the UK this month...

What is Lana Del Rey's set list for her UK tour?

Lana Del Rey. Joseph Okpako/Getty Images for ABA

Lana's set list, like most stars wanting to keep things fresh, is subject to changes and tweaks.

However, this is the set list, accurate as of her show at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 23rd June.

Stars Fell on Alabama Henry, come on Stand by Your Man (Tammy Wynette cover) Chemtrails Over the Country Club (Extended intro) Ultraviolence Ride Monologue (Featuring footage compiled from various music videos) Ride Video Games Norman F**king Rockwell (played via projection of Lana on stage) Arcadia (played via projection of Lana on stage) Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd Quiet in the South Scene D'Amour from the movie Vertigo Howl (poem from Allen Ginsberg, performed via hologram projection) Young and Beautiful Summertime Sadness Born to Die 57.5 Audience Request (Cardiff's performance was Salvatore) Take Me Home, Country Roads (John Denver cover)

Where is Lana Del Rey playing on her UK tour in 2025?

Lana Del Rey. Joseph Okpako/Getty Images for ABA

The other dates of Lana's UK and Ireland tour are:

26th June: Hampden Park, Glasgow

Hampden Park, Glasgow 28th June: Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

Anfield Stadium, Liverpool 30th June: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Aviva Stadium, Dublin 3rd July: Wembley Stadium, London

Wembley Stadium, London 4th July: Wembley Stadium, London

Who is supporting Lana Del Rey on her tour?

Lana Del Rey. Joseph Okpako/Getty Images for ABA

Lana will be supported by three major acts during her time in the UK and Ireland, with different acts joining her on different dates.

London Grammar joined Lana as her lead support at during her opening date at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

Banks will be joining the tour for three dates – appearing in Glasgow, Liverpool and Dublin.

Finally, for her two dates at Wembley Stadium, Lana will be joined by Addison Rae.

