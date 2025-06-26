Lana Del Rey 2025 UK and Ireland tour set list: Full list of songs played and support acts
Here's what you can expect from the singer-songwriter's first ever UK and Ireland stadium tour.
Lana Del Rey is making waves with her first stadium tour of the UK and Ireland over the next two weeks.
Having kicked things off in Cardiff, Lana will head to the likes of Liverpool, Dublin and Glasgow before two dates at the iconic Wembley Stadium.
With the tour not being given an official name, Lana is keeping the mystery going around her upcoming album, which has gone through multiple changes since its announcement.
However, that's not stopping her releasing music from the record, which is proving to be her most anticipated yet, and fans can expect performances of new music on the tour, too.
So what songs will Lana be performing across the upcoming tour dates?
Here's what you can expect from Lana Del Rey as she performs across the UK this month...
What is Lana Del Rey's set list for her UK tour?
Lana's set list, like most stars wanting to keep things fresh, is subject to changes and tweaks.
However, this is the set list, accurate as of her show at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 23rd June.
- Stars Fell on Alabama
- Henry, come on
- Stand by Your Man (Tammy Wynette cover)
- Chemtrails Over the Country Club (Extended intro)
- Ultraviolence
- Ride Monologue (Featuring footage compiled from various music videos)
- Ride
- Video Games
- Norman F**king Rockwell (played via projection of Lana on stage)
- Arcadia (played via projection of Lana on stage)
- Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd
- Quiet in the South
- Scene D'Amour from the movie Vertigo
- Howl (poem from Allen Ginsberg, performed via hologram projection)
- Young and Beautiful
- Summertime Sadness
- Born to Die
- 57.5
- Audience Request (Cardiff's performance was Salvatore)
- Take Me Home, Country Roads (John Denver cover)
Where is Lana Del Rey playing on her UK tour in 2025?
The other dates of Lana's UK and Ireland tour are:
- 26th June: Hampden Park, Glasgow
- 28th June: Anfield Stadium, Liverpool
- 30th June: Aviva Stadium, Dublin
- 3rd July: Wembley Stadium, London
- 4th July: Wembley Stadium, London
Who is supporting Lana Del Rey on her tour?
Lana will be supported by three major acts during her time in the UK and Ireland, with different acts joining her on different dates.
London Grammar joined Lana as her lead support at during her opening date at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.
Banks will be joining the tour for three dates – appearing in Glasgow, Liverpool and Dublin.
Finally, for her two dates at Wembley Stadium, Lana will be joined by Addison Rae.
Authors
Tilly Pearce is a freelance TV journalist whose coverage ranges from reality shows like Love Is Blind to sci-fi shows like Fallout. She is an NCTJ Gold Standard accredited journalist, who has previously worked as Deputy TV Editor (maternity cover) at Digital Spy, and Deputy TV & Showbiz Editor at Daily Express US.