"Before [new single] No Secrets came out I was diagnosed with early breast cancer," she said.

"I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period. I just wanted to be open and share it. I'm not processing it because I'm working so hard."

She added: "It breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much similar and worse. That's the bit that kills me."

As well as the recently released No Secrets, the singer has also just dropped another single, Living My Best Life.

She wrote in the caption to her post: "No (more) Secrets and is it too soon to do a remix called ‘Living my breast life’?

"All jokes aside (You know it’s one of the ways I get through hard times) This last 2 months have been so amazing, and having this go on along side it on the sideline’s has given me the most incredible perspective. BUT… Your girl needs a hug."

She also confirmed she will be going ahead with her Capital Summertime Ball performance, but will be taking a break after that.

"I'm going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery," she confirmed.

Friends, followers and fellow celebrities replied to the post offering their support, including Leona Lewis, Rochelle and Marvin Humes and Rita Ora, who shared her mother also received the same diagnosis.

Capital's Summertime Ball will take place on Sunday 15th June.

