Sadly they announced today that he had passed, thanking fans for their support throughout this difficult time.

In a brief statement accompanied by a photo of Prime, the band wrote: “We announce with great sadness that our brother, James Prime, passed away this morning after a short struggle with cancer.

"Thank you so much for the messages of support that you shared over the last two weeks, they meant so much to Jim, his family and us.

"With love, Deacon Blue."

Ricky Ross, lead singer of the group later added his own tribute, writing: "We are broken-hearted. Can't reply to messages but we passed on the love so many of you shared."

Prime, who was originally from Kilmarnock, Ayrshire, formed the band alongside Ross, Lorraine McIntosh, Dougie Vipond, Gregor Philp and Lewis Gordon back in 1985.

Their album, When the World Knows Your Name, shot to No.1 in the charts in 1989, and they’ve maintained a steady chart presence ever since.

Deacon Blue pictured in 1990. Ian Dickson/Redferns

Their latest record, The Great Western Road, was released in April this year and charted at No. 3 – with the band set to go on the accompanying tour later this September.

Due to Prime’s illness, the band had previously confirmed he would not be joining them on the road, stating: "We spoke to Jim yesterday about Deacon Blue's plans for the rest of the year, and he encouraged us to continue with love in our hearts and with his full blessing that the shows go ahead, even if it means replacing the irreplaceable James Miller Prime for the time being."

Tributes to the late star were soon shared on the Instagram post, with Zoe Ball stating: “Dear james. sending his family & his Deacon Blue family so much love at this time of great loss. my heart is with you all.”

Beverley Knight added: “I am so sorry to hear this. Sending my love to you and and the Deacon Blue family. Xxx”