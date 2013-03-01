Camden, which has a rich musical history, will start officially celebrating the world's greatest musicians when the first 30 discs are laid down this summer.

Those honoured with a plaque will be divided into five groups, including icon, influential artists, innovative artists, unsung heroes and industry figures.

Amy Winehouse, Blur, The Who, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinartra, Led Zepplin and Madness are among those who are expected to be honoured in the first batch, though a committee of industry figures and Camden residents are currently working on a shortlist. The list will then go to a public vote on the Music Walk of Fame website in May.

Mr Bennett, founder and CEO of the Music Walk of Fame, told the BBC: "We hope this will be the highest accolade in music. This is an international brand not specific to Camden, but it is in Camden as we truly see it as the world's rock and roll capital."

Concerts and events will also be held to mark the unveiling of each plaque.

The first plaques will be laid between Jamestown Road and Camden's Roundhouse, which has been the setting for gigs by The Rolling Stones and Jimi Hendrix. The hope is for the Walk of Fame to eventually be almost a mile long.