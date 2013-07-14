Glee actor Cory Monteith dies aged 31
The Canadian actor who played Finn Hudson in the hit musical series was found dead in his hotel room in Vancouver, Canada
Glee actor Cory Monteith has been found dead in his hotel room in Vancouver, Canada, police have confirmed.
The 31-year-old - who has played heartthrob Finn Hudson since the show's inception in 2009 - was found just after noon yesterday when he failed to check out of the city's Pacific Rim Hotel. Police have ruled out foul play.
The star had struggled with drug addiction in the past, most recently receiving treatment in rehab during April of this year.
Monteith was dating fellow Glee star Lea Michele.
Glee's executive producers have released a statement on Twitter, paying tribute to an "exceptional talent and an even more exceptional person."
Fellow actors, as well as stars of the hit Fox show, have also taken to Twitter to share their shock and sadness.
#CoryMonteith no words. Prayers. Thoughts w his family. This is terrible. Can't speak.
— Kaley Cuoco (@KaleyCuoco) July 14, 2013