The star had struggled with drug addiction in the past, most recently receiving treatment in rehab during April of this year.

Monteith was dating fellow Glee star Lea Michele.

Glee's executive producers have released a statement on Twitter, paying tribute to an "exceptional talent and an even more exceptional person."

More like this

Advertisement

Fellow actors, as well as stars of the hit Fox show, have also taken to Twitter to share their shock and sadness.