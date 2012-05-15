In the Fun Lovin' firing line were his colleague Lauren Laverne, who received the Silver award in the Music Radio Personality category, Radio 1 DJ Fearne Cotton, who won Best Music Programme, and Chris Evans, who was named Music Personality of the Year.

"They ain't gonna let some dude from NYC win this sh*t,” tweeted Morgan. “Fern, Lauren, Chris. Yeah right, that's cool? Suckers they come a dime a dozen... (sic).”

"I am the peoples champ, don't need no award. Y'all know how it be," he continued.

Referencing prolific tweeter Laverne, whose show he covered during her maternity leave, he said: "Ask me to cover for her and up her ratings. F*ck that sh*t. Kenickie? Please."

"You got no idea what I put Into my shows. She just shows up and plays in twitter. Ain't that BS," he added.

He seemed unconvinced by Cotton’s win too, suggesting: "Yo, Fern cotton won a gold award, sh*t is fake!"

Of course, Huey's not bitter that he didn’t get a gong himself: "I don't care about the awards y'all,” he told followers. “It's the suckers hat get 'em that got me worried. now go live your life. I'll be back in a week's time."

It wasn't long before Laverne was responding to Morgan's comments, tweeting him: "Hi Huey, I really don't know why you're being like this but I do programme my shows, every single morning.

"Just because you don't work like that when you cover for me, doesn't mean it's what I do. Please stop being weird."

She then sent multiple tweets to followers defending herself from Morgan's accusations: "Hey all, getting friction from someone I've always got on [well with] here. Very weird, not sure why. But just to be clear, I programme the music on my show every morning. I'd always hoped this was obvious from it being quite good, but apparently clarification would help."

This morning, a far more humble-sounding Morgan apologised for his outburst - before apparently signing off from Twitter for good: "I am sorry for my comments last night. If I offended anyone, I apologise. I will tweet no more. Goodbye and thank you for you reality check." What fun!