Since his performances, he’s announced his upcoming album, American Heart, which drops on 20th June, debuting the album cover which shows him shirtless and covered in mud holding an American flag behind him.

But despite a killer year – which has included a Grammy nomination, an MTV VMA win and two BRIT Award nominations – Benson is struggling with criticism online.

Benson Boone. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Rather than take it too personally, instead Benson has hit back, and requested people "be more specific" with their issues with him, rather than criticising just because they feel like it.

Posting a video on TikTok from his bed, Benson is seen staring at the camera as his song Mystical Magical plays.

On the clip he wrote: "If you hate me or my music at least have a good reason for it. I just read a comment that said '[I don’t even know] why I hate Benson Boone but it feels right.'

"Like WHAT!!? How am I supposed to improve after reading that?"

"At least say something valid like 'he lowkey just flips everywhere can he be doing anything else?'

"Or even 'I just don’t like his songs even though I’m basing my opinion off the only one that I’ve heard over and over' (super valid)."

He captioned the video: "I'm literally giving you ideas."

Benson has become known for his on-stage acrobatics, frequently backflipping on stage off blocks, pianos and drum kits.

Beautiful Things became the most streamed song on Spotify in 2024, in large part thanks to it going viral on TikTok and being used for other people's videos.

Prior to his shoot to stardom, Benson initially auditioned for American Idol in 2020, but dropped out of his own volition when he reached the Top 21.

