Audible launches 3 months for 99p offer giving access to thousands of books

Amazon’s audiobook service, Audible is home to the world’s largest collection of titles and has just launched a limited offer allowing new users full access to the whole selection.

For just 99p for the first three months, new Prime customers can sign up to Audible and access all its content. The regular Audible subscription price is £7.99 per month, so the current deal offers a huge saving.

You’ll be able to listen to “It” titles like Michelle Obama’s Becoming and Adam Kay’s This is Going to Hurt, classics from Agatha Christie and Ian Fleming plus kids’ books from the likes of David Walliams and more.

You’ll also be entitled to the monthly credit system, which allows users to download an audiobook of your choice to keep for free. Even if you cancel your subscription, these downloaded titles are yours forever.

To access the offer, you can sign up online on the Audible website.