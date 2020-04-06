Accessibility Links

Doctor Who stories from Big Finish to be made available for free during lockdown

If you've ever thought about sampling some Big Finish, now's the perfect time...

Doctor Who – War Doctor (Big Finish)

Good news for Doctor Who fans looking to stave off lockdown boredom: audio drama producers Big Finish will be making a series of releases *free to download* for a limited time.

Advertisement

If you’ve never sampled a Big Finish play – full-cast audio dramas based on the BBC sci-fi series – then now’s the perfect time, with a new story being made available to download for free every Monday on the Big Finish website.

By registering for a free Big Finish account, fans will be able to access a different story each week – starting this week with Doctor Who: The War Doctor – The Innocent starring John Hurt and written by Nicholas Briggs.

Doctor Who: The War Doctor – The Innocent
Big Finish

Set during the Time War, the story concerns the War Doctor’s recovery on the peaceful planet Keska.

Further free stories will be released over the next eight weeks.

Big Finish recently announced that it would be temporarily suspending studio sessions to help combat the coronavirus pandemic, though the company is still in active production using remote recording. It has also postponed its annual Big Finish Day event and will be adopting a ‘digital-first’ strategy with a delay to physical releases in order to safeguard the health of warehouse workers.

Advertisement

The company put out another free release, The Confessions of Dorian Gray: Isolation starring Alexander Vlahos, last month.

