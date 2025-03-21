The deluxe version, titled Eternal Sunshine: Brighter Days Ahead, will include new music from the star – and now fans have been clued into the titles.

Ariana posted a handwritten video on Instagram, slowly revealing the name of each track and what the new songs will be – including an extension of an already existing song from the original release.

What songs is Ariana Grande adding to Eternal Sunshine: Brighter Days Ahead?

Ariana Grande. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The new additions are:

Intro (End of the World) – Extended Version

Twilight Zone

Warm

Dandelion

Past Life

Hampstead

On top of the new songs, there will also be an accompanying short film, also titled Brighter Days Ahead.

The announcement comes after she teased fans back in January while on the Golden Globes red carpet, dropping the first hints of what was to come to Access Hollywood.

She told them: "There’s something I made last year that will come out eventually. It’s an attachment of Eternal Sunshine, so that does exist and that will be coming out at some point."

Eternal Sunshine is Grande’s seventh album, and was initially released in March 2024.

The star received three Grammy nominations for the album and its singles, including Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for The Boy Is Mine remix with Brandy and Monica, Best Dance Pop Recording for Yes, And?, and Best Pop Vocal Album.

