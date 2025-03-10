Grande previously teased that the deluxe edition was on the way by sharing a video on Saturday (8th March) – the official one-year anniversary of the original album – in which the burnt remains of her teddy bear and other objects from her We Can’t Be Friends music video can be seen.

Upon its release, the original edition of her seventh studio album soared in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and spent two weeks at the top of the chart.

Ariana Grande.

Grande received three Grammy nominations for the album and its singles, including best pop duo/group performance for The Boy Is Mine remix with Brandy and Monica, best dance pop recording for Yes, And?, and best pop vocal album.

Back in January, the singer told Variety that the deluxe edition was "in the can" and teased "a very special project".

Grande said: "I’m out there so much right now. I want to let my children miss me for two seconds. I’m excited to surprise them with it at some point, but I’m still mulling over the timing in my head.

"It’s not the end of 'Peaches' just yet, but she’s going in the closet for a minute."

She continued: "The album is so concise, and I didn’t want to add songs just for the sake of it. The new tracks are short, but they really count."

The singer first revealed that an "attachment" to her seventh album "does exist" earlier this year at the Golden Globes.

"It’s an attachment of Eternal Sunshine, so that does exist and that will be coming out at some point. But no, I’m not in the studio at the moment," she said.

