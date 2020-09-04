How to watch and listen to BBC Radio 2 Live at Home

The coronavirus pandemic has forced countless big events to be scrapped from schedules this year, and one things that has been missed by millions of people in the UK is the summer music festival season.

Wuth while to go before the possibility of attending gigs fully returns, music fans around the country have had to make do with virtual concerts recorded from artists homes and empty venues.

BBC Radio 2 Live at Home, which will take place this month, has taken that concept and turned it into a full blown festival event, with several of the station’s favourite artists set to deliver brand new garden party performances.

The event is in lieu of the usual BBC Radio 2 live at Hyde Park festival, one of the many events that was cancelled due to the virus.

Read on for everything you need to know about BBC Radio 2 Live at Home, including how to watch and who is performing.

When is BBC Radio 2 Live at Home?

The concerts will all be available to watch from Saturday 12th September.

How to watch BBC Radio 2 Live at Home on TV

Each of the concerts will be uploaded to BBC iPlayer from 7am on Saturday 12th September, while highlights will air on BBC Two throughout the weekend.

How to listen to BBC Radio 2 Live at Home

If you’d rather just listen to the sets, they will also be made available in full on BBC Sounds, both in the app and on the web page.

Radio 2 will also air compilations of the performances throughout the weekend.

What is the line-up for BBC Radio 2 Live at Home?

A slew of big names stars have been lined up to perform for the event, with some of the highlights including John Legend, Sheryl Crow and The Killers.

Other acts taking part are Craig David, Erasure, Gregory Porter, Nile Rodgers & Chic with Rebecca Ferguson, McFly, Pretenders and Sir Tom Jones.

You can catch BBC Radio 2 Live at Home on TV and Radio from 12th September. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.