Owain Wyn Evans is joined by hundreds to form Big House Band and play BBC News theme

BBC North West weatherman Owain Wyn Evans made the news last week – but it wasn’t just because of his meteorology skills.

Advertisement

The Welshman posted a video of himself on Twitter drumming along to the BBC News theme tune, which proved a viral hit (with more than 5 million views) that impressed the likes of Gary Lineker, Sophie Raworth and Carol Vorderman.

Following the success of the clip, Evans launched an appeal for a Big House Band to lift people’s spirits during lockdown last Friday. Over 500 budding musicians sent in clips of themselves playing along to the tune. You can watch the result below:

Owain's Big House Band Everyone has a part to play now. Thanks to so many of you for coming together to join Owain’s Big House Band. You've made a masterpiece! ????https://bbc.in/makeadifference Posted by BBC Three Counties on Thursday, April 23, 2020

Speaking of the video and the amazing response, Evans said: “Like so many other people I have been working from home since early March and doing my weather bulletins from my garden or dining room, sometimes with the help of my cat.

“I thought it would be a bit of fun to put a bit of a weather forecast in front of a rocked up drum track to the BBC News theme… and it’s gone bonkers darlings! I had no idea it would be such a hit.”

He added that he is “so pleased” with how many people have jumped on board with his Big House Band.

The composer of the BBC News tune himself, David Lowe, also chimed in: “I am totally thrilled with all the attention it is getting. I have been a BBC fan all my life, so this has been an amazing experience.”

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The Big House Band initiative is part of the BBC’s Make A Difference campaign, with Head of BBC In the North Rozina Breen explaining: “Our aim with this project was to unite the communities of England through music, inviting audiences to pick up anything from an electric guitar to the Indian drums and even pots and pans, for a moment of shared creativity.”

Advertisement

BBC North West Tonight is on air at 6:30pm and 10:30pm every weekday on BBC One and at regular intervals at weekends. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.