What's the best video game adaptation of 2025? Radio Times Gaming has teamed up with The Golden Joystick Awards to answer just that question.

And after some difficult deliberations, it has been narrowed down to the following six nominees.

To see which has come out on top, you can watch the gong-giving ceremony live on the GamesRadar YouTube channel on Thursday 20 November.

  • Devil May Cry

    2025

    Action

    Animation

    15

    When a mysterious villain threatens to open the gates of Hell, a devilishly handsome demon hunter could be the world's best hope for salvation. Netflix animated drama, with the voice of Johnny Yong Bosch
  • The Last of Us Season 2

    2025

    Action

    Horror

    Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.
  • A Minecraft Movie

    2025

    Action

    Comedy

    PG

    Four misfits are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into a bizarre cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home they'll have to master this world while embarking on a quest with an unexpected expert crafter
  • Secret Level

    2024

    Action

    Animation

    15

    The creative minds responsible for Love, Death + Robots unveil another animated anthology series, this time set within the fantastical worlds of beloved video games. Fifteen episodes are released between December 10 and 17, each celebrating a different title from the annals of video game history. A stellar voice cast includes Michael Beach, Ariana Greenblatt, Kevin Hart, Gabriel Luna, Temuera Morrison, Keanu Reeves and Arnold Schwarzenegger
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 3

    2024

    Action

    Family

    PG

    The blue hedgehog, Knuckles and Tails reunite to face the might of the villainous Shadow, who possesses powers unlike anything they have seen before. Outmuscled on every front, Sonic seeks help from an unlikely source, Dr Ivo Robotnik. Fantasy adventure sequel based on the videogame, starring Jim Carrey, James Marsden and Tika Sumpter
Authors

Rob LeaneGaming Editor

Rob Leane is the Gaming Editor at Radio Times, overseeing our coverage of the biggest games on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC, mobile and VR. Rob works across our website, social media accounts and video channels, as well as producing our weekly gaming newsletter. He has previously worked at Den of Geek, Stealth Optional and Dennis Publishing.

