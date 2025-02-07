In the luxury setting of Cooper's Chase retirement village, The Jigsaw Room is a hive of activity on Thursday nights in the eagerly anticipated film version of Richard Osman's best-selling novel, adapted for the screen by Katy Brand and Suzanne Heathcote. Four former professionals, retired psychiatrist Ibrahim Arif (Ben Kingsley), spy Elizabeth Best (Helen Mirren), union leader Ron Ritchie (Pierce Brosnan) and nurse Joyce Meadowcroft (Celia Imrie), crack cold cases by combining their knowledge and skill sets from the comfort of their twilight years. When an unexplained death occurs close to home, the four amateur sleuths conduct their own enquiries and tread on the toes of investigating officer DCI Chris Hudson (Daniel Mays) and PC Donna De Freitas (Naomi Ackie). Ron's son Jason (Tom Ellis) becomes embroiled in the high-stakes interrogations of a comedic whodunnit directed by Chris Columbus