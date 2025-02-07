What's on at the cinema?
Honey Don't!A dark comedy about small-town private investigator Honey O'Donahue, who delves into a series of strange deaths tied to a mysterious church.
The Conjuring: Last RitesParanormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren take on one last terrifying case involving mysterious entities they must confront. Supernatural mystery drama, with Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson and Elliot Cowan
The CutA retired boxer returns to the ring for one last shot at the title, but must embark on an illegal weight cut program first. Sports thriller, starring Orlando Bloom, Caitriona Balfe and John Turturro
On Swift HorsesMuriel and her husband Lee are about to begin a bright new life, which is upended by the arrival of Lee's brother. Muriel embarks on a secret life, gambling on racehorses and discovering a love she never thought possible.
ChristyTwo estranged brothers with chequered childhoods in the care system suddenly find themselves living under the same roof. They must now reconcile with their pasts and make decisions about the future.
JumanjiFantasy adventure starring Robin Williams. In 1969, a young boy called Alan gets trapped in the strange jungle world of a magical board game he has unearthed on a building site. Twenty-six years later, two children discover the game and unwittingly unleash its dangerous magic. They also release Alan, now an adult, who realises that to escape the game they must play it to the end.
Caught StealingAn ex-baseball player finds himself in a struggle for survival amidst the criminal underbelly of 1990s New York. Dark comedy crime thriller, starring Austin Butler, Zoe Kravitz, Matt Smith and Regina King
Highest 2 LowestMusic mogul David King receives a telephone call to say his teenage son Trey has been kidnapped. The ransom is $17.5 million in Swiss bank notes, which David and wife Pam agree to pay to bring their boy home safely while Detective Earl Bridges and his team track the abductor
The Toxic AvengerA horrible toxic accident transforms downtrodden janitor Winston Gooze into a new evolution of hero: the Toxic Avenger.
Young MothersFive young mothers living in a shelter strive for a better future for themselves and kids amidst challenging upbringings.
JawsSteven Spielberg's classic adventure thriller, starring Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw and Richard Dreyfuss. The Atlantic resort of Amity Island is preparing for its lucrative summer season when death strikes in the form of a Great White shark. Rather than turn away business, Mayor Vaughn orders police chief Brody to keep the beaches open.
Big BoysA teenage boy's unexpected crush turns a camping trip into a weekend of self-discovery in this heartwarming coming-of-age comedy.
DogtoothDrama starring Christos Stergioglou. In modern-day Greece, a husband and wife have raised their children in total isolation, telling them lies about the outside world and arresting their development. But when a stranger is brought into their hermetic environment, the siblings' curiosity threatens to get the better of them.
The Thursday Murder ClubIn the luxury setting of Cooper's Chase retirement village, The Jigsaw Room is a hive of activity on Thursday nights in the eagerly anticipated film version of Richard Osman's best-selling novel, adapted for the screen by Katy Brand and Suzanne Heathcote. Four former professionals, retired psychiatrist Ibrahim Arif (Ben Kingsley), spy Elizabeth Best (Helen Mirren), union leader Ron Ritchie (Pierce Brosnan) and nurse Joyce Meadowcroft (Celia Imrie), crack cold cases by combining their knowledge and skill sets from the comfort of their twilight years. When an unexplained death occurs close to home, the four amateur sleuths conduct their own enquiries and tread on the toes of investigating officer DCI Chris Hudson (Daniel Mays) and PC Donna De Freitas (Naomi Ackie). Ron's son Jason (Tom Ellis) becomes embroiled in the high-stakes interrogations of a comedic whodunnit directed by Chris Columbus
EddingtonIn May of 2020, a standoff between a small-town sheriff and mayor sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico.
Sorry, BabySomething bad happened to Agnes. But life goes on - for everyone around her, at least.
The RegularsSet in London's iconic Prince Charles Cinema, The Regulars follows a day in the life of its hapless employees. During their shift they watch movies, argue with customers, and, above all, deal with each other.
SexFollows two colleagues who in different ways struggle with the same issues about their sexuality.
The Rocky Horror Picture ShowCult musical satire starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick. Sweethearts Brad Majors and Janet Weiss find themselves drawn into a bizarre and weird world when their car breaks down during a storm and they are forced to spend the night at a nearby gothic mansion.
The Battleship PotemkinSergei Eisenstein's landmark silent historical drama. In 1905 the crew of an armoured ship lying off Odessa are offered rotten, worm-ridden meat to eat. Then all hell breaks loose, sparking a revolt against the tsarist regime.
The Life of ChuckA life-affirming, genre-bending story about three chapters in the life of an ordinary man named Charles Krantz. Fantasy drama, starring Tom Hiddleston, Jacob Tremblay and Benjamin Pajak
Nobody 2Former assassin Bob Odenkirk takes his family on a much-needed holiday, but soon finds himself in the crosshairs of a bloodthirsty crime boss.
TogetherLucas is caring for his mentally ill sister Emma and while visiting her messy and dark apartment trying to convince her to take her mediciation, Lucas begins to suspect there might something else lurking in the dark corners.