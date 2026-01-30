SNOWBOARDING: Mixed Team Cross

12.45pm BBC Two/TNT Sports 4

The USA won gold when this event debuted in Beijing and should be up there again along with Huw Nightingale and Charlotte Bankes, who won gold in the 2023 World Championships. I love the concept: it’s a real lottery, all to play for over three rounds, with four teams going at it in the final. There’s no mercy: elbow to elbow, take them down… AIMEE FULLER

SKELETON: Mixed Team Final Runs

5.00pm BBC Two/TNT Sports 2

It’s so exciting that this event has been introduced, because in my day you only had one chance for a medal. Here, they can buddy up for another shot, and we have a very tight-knit squad. I’m on the selection committee now, and even I can’t say quite who we’ll pick here — you might not have your best athletes training together to save them for the individual events. It’s likely to be very tactical. AMY WILLIAMS