SKI JUMPING: Men’s Large Hill

5.45pm iPlayer/TNT Sports 4

Ski jumping is one of only six disciplines to have been a constant presence since the first Winter Games at Chamonix 102 years ago, and the Men’s Large Hill is its Blue Riband event. It has been 12 years since Poland’s Kamil Stoch achieved the double in Normal and Large Hill, Japan’s Ryoyu Kobayashi won gold and silver in Beijing and will be back — but 23-year-old Austrian Daniel Tschofenig is among the world’s best and the one to watch. GABRIEL TATE

SKELETON: Women’s Final Runs

5.00pm BBC Two/TNT Sports 2

Austria’s Janine Flock looks in ominous form, but I wouldn’t ignore the British girls because they’ve all medalled in different World Cups and Tabby Stoecker is in good shape. This is also a new track and, because the Italians aren’t traditionally strong in sliding, that plays to everyone else’s advantage. We’re good at learning new tracks quickly because we don’t have our own — we’re forced to think outside the box. AMY WILLIAMS