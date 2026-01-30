SNOWBOARDING: Women’s Cross

12.30pm BBC One/TNT 2

Charlotte Bankes is an incredible asset to Team GB and was so unlucky at the last Olympics, where she was one of the favourites. This time she’ll be under less pressure and I hope luck is on her side. Anything can happen here. You’ve got to be fast, aggressive and know your lines, but any riders can fall at the start and give you a clean run. That’s what makes it so good to watch! AIMEE FULLER

FIGURE SKATING: Men’s Free Skate

6.00pm BBC Two/TNT 4, 9, 8.15pm — 10.15pm TNT 4, 9.15pm — 10.30pm TNT Sports 2

They call Ilia Malinin the “Quad God” and he’s a phenomenon. When you watch him on TV, the rotation and his spatial awareness are beyond comprehension; it would have been science fiction in my day. Seeing him live, I realised there’s such honesty in his performance. He can afford the odd mistake, because he knows collectively, it’s there. He’s the only skater to have landed a quad axel in competition and he will be the ultimate star of the Games. ROBIN COUSINS

SKELETON: Men’s Final Runs

6.30pm BBC Two/TNT Sports 2

Matt Weston is a world champion and our current World Cup champion, so he’s among the favourites. He’s consistent, but Marcus Wyatt is a proven performer as well. The Germans are always strong, the Koreans and Japanese will also be in the mix but the Latvians will miss the Dukurs brothers after their retirement. Martins Dukurs is now on Team GB’s coaching team and he’s been doing great work with the boys. AMY WILLIAMS