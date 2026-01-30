SNOWBOARDING: Women’s Halfpipe Final

6.30pm BBC Two/TNT Sports 4

The USA’s Chloe Kim is untouchable in this event: the consummate professional with the biggest tricks and all the style. When the cameras are rolling, she knows how to deliver. A few American girls are close-ish, but the height Chloe gets sets her apart. Right now, she’s got a clean sweep, although she’s recovering from a dislocated shoulder, but in the Olympics people do things you wouldn’t expect. AIMEE FULLER

ALPINE SKIING: Women’s Super-G

10.30am iPlayer

This is an open event, which will depend on the set of the day: you can make the Cortina course quite technical or incredibly fast. Germany’s Emma Aicher is looking good on the long skis — she’s a young racer doing all four disciplines and she’s also a massive threat in the slalom. Lindsey Vonn is strong in Super G and Corinne Suter from Switzerland is back from injury, so it’s going to be who’s hungriest on the day. CHEMMY ALCOTT