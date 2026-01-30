SNOWBOARDING: Women’s Halfpipe Final

6.30pm BBC Two/TNT Sports 4

Ad

The USA’s Chloe Kim is untouchable in this event: the consummate professional with the biggest tricks and all the style. When the cameras are rolling, she knows how to deliver. A few American girls are close-ish, but the height Chloe gets sets her apart. Right now, she’s got a clean sweep, although she’s recovering from a dislocated shoulder, but in the Olympics people do things you wouldn’t expect. AIMEE FULLER

ALPINE SKIING: Women’s Super-G

10.30am iPlayer

Ad

This is an open event, which will depend on the set of the day: you can make the Cortina course quite technical or incredibly fast. Germany’s Emma Aicher is looking good on the long skis — she’s a young racer doing all four disciplines and she’s also a massive threat in the slalom. Lindsey Vonn is strong in Super G and Corinne Suter from Switzerland is back from injury, so it’s going to be who’s hungriest on the day. CHEMMY ALCOTT

Authors

Radio Times Staff
Ad
Ad
Radio Times app

The TV shortcut you need

From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad