CURLING: Men’s Round Robin

6.05pm BBC Two/TNT 4, 7

The Team GB boys have a great chance and their opening match is against China. The Chinese may only be qualifiers, but every team is a tricky opponent at the Olympics, especially on the men’s side. But our guys are on a roll. They work so well together and have been at the top for six years. Retaining the same line-up for so long is a real strength, and being in the habit of winning doesn’t hurt. VICKY WRIGHT

FIGURE SKATING: Ice Dance Free Dance

6.30pm BBC Two/TNT Sports 2

Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson have been playing catch-up over the past few years, but they’ve been on European and World podiums and have a great relationship with each other and the audience. The ISU set 90s music as the theme for rhythm dance so Lilah and Lewis have gone with the Spice Girls. Their main competition, beyond Olympic champion Guillaume Cizeron and his new partner? The Italians are in their home town… ROBIN COUSINS

LUGE: Men’s and Women’s Doubles

4.00pm BBC1/TNT 2, 8

The luge sled is lighter than those for bob or skeleton events: there’s greater speed and greater control, so if it goes wrong, it can go really wrong. In doubles, you travel even faster because of the extra weight. Four years ago, the Germans swiped all the luge golds — they have four tracks, the technology, the equipment… It would be safe to say they will do very well once again. AMY WILLIAMS