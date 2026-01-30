SHORT TRACK SPEED SKATING: Women’s 500m Heats

9.45am BBC One

Courtney Sarault the Canadian has won an awful lot of medals, but none at the Olympics, while the Dutch skaters Suzanne Schulting and World Record holder Femke Kok should be a real threat in Day 6’s final. But what about the most decorated Italian Winter Olympian? Arianna Fontana has 11 medals and wants 12. Based on her track record over 20 years, she has every chance, but her recent results have been poor. Either way, what better farewell to an amazing sporting career? WILF O’REILLY