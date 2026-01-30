SNOWBOARDING: Women’s Big Air Final

6.30pm BBC Two/TNT Sports 2

Britain’s Mia Brookes has made the podium in World Championships and X Games in the last 18 months, but Japan’s Kokomo Murase has landed the first backside triple cork 1620. In this event, style will make the difference, not just big tricks. Watch out for Olympic champ Anna Gasser, too — she has the experience but, as you get older, you’re thinking about a life after sport. Can she battle that fear, that mindset? AIMEE FULLER

FREESTYLE SKIING: Women’s Slopestyle Final

11.30am BBC One/TNT 2, 9

Kirsty Muir’s form is perfect. She’s peaking at the right time, has won recent events at a canter and is looking very comfortable. There’s a lot of pressure on China’s Eileen Gu, who sets herself a high bar. She has been quite tense on social media, warning people not to approach her while she’s in her training zone. As one of the world’s highest-paid female athletes, she’s juggling a lot of stuff, which should favour Kirsty, as she’s just focused on two events to Gu’s three. ED LEIGH