ALPINE SKIING: Women’s Downhill

10.30am BBC Two/TNT Sports 2

A year ago, Lindsey Vonn’s return, after six years away and a knee replacement, was a lovely story, but what she’s done since is unprecedented. Now 41, she’s the world’s most consistently fast female downhiller, she’s been on podiums throughout the season, worked hard on her technique. Her main rival, Italy’s Sofia Goggia, has been mentored by Lindsey and she loves this track, loves the home crowd and is at her best when the pressure is on. It will be a fantastic duel. CHEMMY ALCOTT

FIGURE SKATING: Team Event

6.30pm BBC Two/TNT Sports 7 8.55pm TNT Sports 2

The Americans are in incredible form across all the disciplines. The margins are tiny —between everything going right and being first or being slightly off and finishing ninth — so it’s not a foregone conclusion, but it’s theirs to lose. To have GB represented in all five disciplines — men’s and women’s singles, pairs, ice dance and team — for the first time in years is fantastic. Our team is our strongest in many years; I hope they do themselves justice. ROBIN COUSINS

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING: Men’s Skiathlon

11.30am iPlayer/TNT Sports 4

Cross-country has long promised medals for Team GB without ever quite delivering. Could this be the year for British veterans Andrew Musgrave or Andrew Young? Realistically, neither is likely to trouble Norway’s Johannes Høsflot Klaebo. He’s the world champion and undisputed superstar of the event and he has both the confidence and the ability to become the first athlete to win six medals at the same Winter Olympics. GABRIEL TATE