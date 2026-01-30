BOBSLEIGH: Four-Man

9.00am BBC Two/TNT Sports 2, 5

Germany’s Francesco Friedrich has been the man to beat since the beginning of time: a pure athlete and amazing driver, backed by great equipment and a great team. Even so, the Germans can be beaten because there are always shake-ups at the Olympics. We can definitely pick up a medal. Brad Hall is an excellent driver and did well with his finishes in 2022. MONTELL DOUGLAS

CURLING: Women’s Final

10.05am BBC Two/TNT 4

Aside from Jen Dodds, who will guide the girls just as Eve Muirhead did for us, we’ve got a young team who were all part of the squad system for 2022. Since then, they’ve competed at the World Championships and got a European silver. With Canada, Sweden, Switzerland et al all there, the top six would be a great result. We weren’t expected to medal in 2022 but won gold; as the underdog you escape the expectation of winning, but fully believe that you can. VICKY WRIGHT

ICE HOCKEY: Men’s Gold Medal Game

1.10pm BBC Two/TNT 2, 7

This will be the first Games involving NHL players since 2014, so having those marquee names back will be really exciting. Sweden, for instance, have a really balanced team with lots of strength in depth; Finland are the champions and they’ll be tough. Switzerland are famous for ekeing out 2—1 wins where their goalie makes about 45 saves. Denmark beat Canada at the recent World Championships. The United States and Canada are favourites, but it’s still pretty open. KENT SIMPSON