FREESTYLE SKIING: Women’s Halfpipe Final

6.30pm BBC Two/TNT Sports 4

Ad

Izzy Atkin won bronze in 2018 in slopestyle and halfpipe gold is a possibility for her younger sister, Zoe. In halfpipe, the hardest trick is going big. Judges will always prioritise a big run above a technical run and give you those extra points to get you over the line. Technically and physically, Eileen Gu and Zoe are evenly matched, but mentally, Zoe has the upper hand because she’s not distracted by other disciplines. Right now, it’s hers to lose. ED LEIGH

CURLING: Men’s Final

6.05pm BBC Two/TNT Sports 2

Ad

Bruce Mouat and his rink are so well practised that they’re always there to win at major championships. Silver in Beijing won’t mean a hangover for them; if anything, it’ll be fuel to get the gold. That said, Brad Jacobs will be skippering Canada and you can’t rule out Switzerland, or Sweden and their Olympic champion, Niklas Edin. It’ll be a battle, but I anticipate a GB medal and I really want it to be gold. VICKY WRIGHT