SPEED SKATING: Women’s 1500m

3.30pm BBC One/TNT 4, 7

Ellia Smeding is competing for Team GB and a top-10 finish would be her Olympic gold, a phenomenal achievement. You’d expect the Americans and the Dutch to once again be up there, even with Ireen Wüst — the most decorated Dutch athlete ever — having retired. Femke Kok is a sprinter by nature, but she surprised everybody last October by setting a track record out of nowhere — a bit like if Michael Johnson beat a Seb Coe 1,500m time. She’s a contender, for sure. WILF O’REILLY

FREESTYLE SKIING: Men’s Halfpipe Final

6.30pm BBC Two/TNT 2

It would be a great future investment to send Liam Richards, Britain’s brilliant rookie, but it would be a big stretch for him to make finals. Gus Kenworthy may be 34, but it’s like watching a 16-year-old. There are only two outcomes with Gus: podium or crash. We’ll see many NBDs — Never Been Done tricks — in Milan, but even so, Finley Melville Ives of New Zealand should get gold. His dad is from Liverpool and grew up watching Ski Sunday! ED LEIGH

FREESTYLE SKIING: Women’s Skicross

9.00am BBC One/TNT 2

There was chaos four years ago with Switzerland’s Fanny Smith losing her bronze medal and then having it restored a year later. She’ll be hoping for a cleaner run this time, but it’s just such an entertaining event and the best one to commentate on. The format is breathtakingly simple: the first two advance to the next round until you get to the finals, then it’s winner takes all. ED LEIGH

