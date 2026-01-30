ICE HOCKEY: Women’s Gold Medal Game

6.10pm iPlayer/TNT Sports 8 until 6.30pm TNT 4

Ad

The USA destroyed Canada 4—1 in the recent Rivalry Series and put 10 goals past them in one match, which was amazing given Canada are typically pretty stingy. You’d still expect both sides to make the final, but Canada will need to find some confidence: Sarah Fillier will be key and Taylor Heise (right) is the pick of the new generation for the US. Czechia and Sweden will also be ready to pounce. KENT SIMPSON

SKIING: Ski Mountaineering Sprint

11.55am BBC One/TNT 4, 9

The only brand-new sport at these Olympics is “skimo”, which bucks the trend of winter sports by requiring its competitors to go uphill as well as down. Athletes race up a short course on skis fitted with “skins” for grip and then down on skis, transitioning triathlon-style between sections. Two sprint golds are decided today in a series of knockouts, with France’s three-time world champion Emily Harrop and Spain’s Oriol Cardona Coll the names to watch. GABRIEL TATE

FIGURE SKATING: Women’s Free Skate

6.00pm TNT 10/from 9pm BBC Two

Ad

The fact that Kristen Spours is on the ice at all, just months after back surgery, is one thing; coming back to retain her British title and compete with the best in the world at the Olympics is amazing, and I’m so happy she has this opportunity. As for the favourites, the USA have an incredible camaraderie, which might be the thing to

get you on the podium. Don’t discount the Japanese — this is Kaori Sakamoto’s final hurrah and she’d deserve to win gold, so it’s a very exciting event. ROBIN COUSINS