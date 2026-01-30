ALPINE SKIING: Women’s Slalom

9.00am iPlayer/TNT Sports 2

This has to be Mikaela Shiffrin’s. She deserves it given her form, past injuries and after failing to finish three events in Beijing, but she’ll be pushed. Camille Rast and Paula Moltzan are skiing really well, and Slovakia’s Petra Vlhová is back after two years away. That Vlhová-Shiffrin battle a few years ago was wonderful to watch, and while Vlhová hopes to be at that Olympic start gate, her place is yet to be confirmed. CHEMMY ALCOTT

SNOWBOARDING: Men’s Slopestyle Final

11.30am BBC Two/TNT Sports 2

Canada’s Mark McMorris has had a sensational career and is an incredible ambassador for our sport, but he’s never won Olympic gold. He can still turn it on: if he sees the young Japanese guys adding spins and flips, he’ll try to match them. Shout out to Norway’s Marcus Kleveland, too, one of the greats, but he’s never really landed when it’s counted. I’d love either of them to take gold. AIMEE FULLER